Netanyahu decries ‘terrible, cold-blooded murder of six hostages’

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decried Hamas’ “terrible, cold-blooded murder” of six hostages recovered in Gaza.

He was speaking after Israel’s military on Sunday 1 September announced the recovery of the bodies, including a young Israeli-American man.

They said all six had been killed shortly before the arrival of Israeli forces trying to rescue them.

Mr Netanyahu accused Hamas of killing them in “cold blood” and said Israel would hold the group accountable.

He also accused the group of scuttling ongoing cease-fire efforts.