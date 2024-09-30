Netanyahu warns Iran: ‘Nowhere in the Middle East out of Israel’s reach’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tonight (30 September) warned Iran there is “nowhere Israel cannot reach”.

In a video released on Monday, Netanyahu addressed the people of Iran warning that there is “nowhere it wouldn’t go to protect its people.”

Speaking from Jerusalem, the Israeli Prime Minister referenced the recent killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and warned the Iranian people the regime didn’t care “a whit about them.”

Netanyahu warned: “Iran’s tyrants don’t care about your future.”