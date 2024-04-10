Biden criticises Israel’s Netanyahu for making ‘mistake’ over Gaza

Joe Biden has shared concern over Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions in Gaza, calling them a “mistake”.

The US president expressed his desire for Israel to propose a ceasefire and grant complete access to all food and medicine entering Gaza over the next six to eight weeks during an interview broadcast on Tuesday 9 April.

Western powers have been worried over the high Palestinian civilian death toll and the humanitarian crisis arising from Israel’s military onslaught to destroy Hamas in the densely populated Gaza Strip.

“I think what he’s doing is a mistake. I don’t agree with his approach,” Mr Biden said of Mr Netanyahu.