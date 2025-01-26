Families of released Israeli hostages thank President Trump

Two of the family members of the four female Israeli soldiers released on Saturday have thanked President Trump for his role in securing their loved ones’ release.

Family members of each of the freed hostages, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag, made statements on Sunday, 26 January, after their reunion at Beilinson Hospital.

Karina Ariev’s sister, Sasha, thanked Mr Trump for his “unwavering support” adding that her hope rested with him for the return of all remaining Israeli hostages.

Hamas handed over the four Israeli soldiers early on Saturday morning with 200 Palestinians released from Israeli prisons on the same day as the fragile ceasefire continues in Gaza.