Migrants who were blocked from disembarking a rescue ship docked in Italy launched a protest on board the vessel, waving signs and chanting “Help us.”

The Geo Barents arrived in Catania, on Sicily’s east coast, on 7 November, but Italian authorities denied its safe port.

A total of 357 migrants, including minors, families and people with medical issues, were allowed to disembark, but those declared “non-vulnerable” were left on board.

On Tuesday, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) that the remaining migrants were allowed to disembark.

Sign up for our newsletters.