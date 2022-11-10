Independent TV
Migrants wave signs reading ‘help’ from windows of rescue ship after being blocked from disembarking
Migrants who were blocked from disembarking a rescue ship docked in Italy launched a protest on board the vessel, waving signs and chanting “Help us.”
The Geo Barents arrived in Catania, on Sicily’s east coast, on 7 November, but Italian authorities denied its safe port.
A total of 357 migrants, including minors, families and people with medical issues, were allowed to disembark, but those declared “non-vulnerable” were left on board.
On Tuesday, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) that the remaining migrants were allowed to disembark.
