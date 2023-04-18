‘Stop interrupting’: Tory minister clashes with GMB host Ed Balls

Chris Philp clashed with Good Morning Britain host Ed Balls during an interview on Tuesday morning (18 April), with the Tory minister telling the former Labour MP to “stop interrupting” him.

The minister of state for crime, policing and fire also hit out at the deficit that the Labour government “left behind” as he spoke about the national debt.

“You might have noticed Ed... hang on, can you stop interrupting and let me finish? There’s been a massive pandemic, you might have [noticed]. A global pandemic,” Mr Philp said as Mr Balls questioned him.

