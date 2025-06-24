Ivanka Trump arrives in Venice for Jeff Bezos wedding

Watch as Ivanka Trump arrives in Venice for Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding to Lauren Sanchez.

Ms Trump, along with her husband businessman Jared Kushner and three children, were spotted boarding a water taxi in the Italian city on Tuesday (24 June).

Wearing a red-and-white two piece, the president’s daughter can be seen boarding the boat with her family as they headed towards the star-studded multi-day wedding which is rumoured to have 200 guests.

The upcoming nuptials have also been subject to protests from groups including Greenpeace and No Space for Bezos, who have unfurled banners across the city to object against Amazon CEO’s lavish affair.