Jacob Rees-Mogg believes “we must not be too snowflaky” about the Dominic Raab bullying claims.

The Tory MP believes “we have to be careful” about the allegations surrounding the deputy prime minister, who remains under investigation over his behaviour towards civil servants.

“We must not be too snowflakey about it. People need to be able to say this job has not been done well enough and needs to be done better,” Mr Rees-Mogg suggested.

“And then you have to judge whether that line has been overstepped. But I do worry we are getting a bit snowflakey about this.”

