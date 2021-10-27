Jacob Rees-Mogg and Therese Coffey were some of the prominent Tory politicians to decide to go maskless during Rishi Sunak’s Budget speech on Wednesday (27 October).

Despite Boris Johnson wearing a mask inside the chamber for the first time in months, not all of his front bench were in a mind to follow suit – with Scottish secretary Alister Jack also deciding not to don a mask.

The decision of some of the Conservative frontbenchers is particularly revealing given the recent rules on mandatory mask wearing inside the parliamentary estate for all but MPs.