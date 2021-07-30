The US is being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies” who “want to make the rest of the country miserable too”, according to Republican Senate candidate JD Vance. Speaking to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, the author took aim at Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Pete Buttigieg and said: “Maybe, if we want a healthy ruling class in this country ... we should support more people who actually have kids.”

AOC has since hit back at Vance’s comments, writing on Twitter: “When you accidentally let your billionaire funder-talk slip out on TV, you say things like ‘a healthy ruling class’.”