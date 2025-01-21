JD Vance’s children steal show at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration parade

JD Vance's three young children stole the show with their antics during Donald Trump's inauguration parade at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, on Monday, 20 January.

The vice president and Second Lady Usha Vance are parents to sons Ewan Blaine, seven, and Vivek, four, as well as daughter Mirabel Rose, three.

As musicians paraded in front of the balcony, the youngsters could be seen slumped over the edge and running in front of the president and his wife Melania.