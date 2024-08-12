JD Vance issues stern warning: ‘Don’t come after my wife’

Ohio senator JD Vance has issued a stern warning to far-right white supremacists urging them: “Don’t come after my wife”.

The vice presidential hopeful defended his wife, Usha Vance, during an interview on ABC News This Week on Sunday (11 August).

Since joining Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, his wife Usha and their three children have been subject to a slew of public racist attacks over their Indian heritage.

During the ABC interview, Vance was asked about a recent attack from white supremacist and right-wing media personality Nick Fuentes.

Vance replied: “What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart man and a very lucky man, importantly.

“Don’t attack my wife. She’s out of your league.”