Deputy speaker quips back after Jeremy Hunt refers to her age during budget

The deputy Commons speaker quipped back after the chancellor referred to her age during his budget announcement.

"I say this not to flatter you," Jeremy Hunt said, "but older people are the most skilled and experienced people we have."

His remark caused quite the commotion in the chamber, but Eleanor Laing soon had her moment.

As Keir Starmer was addressing her, Ms Laing joked that she couldn't hear him over the MPs and it had "nothing to do with being old."

