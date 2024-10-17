Biden fights back tears as he thanks Kennedy family for support after son’s death

Joe Biden fought back tears as he thanked the Kennedy family for their support after the death of his son Beau.

The US president’s eldest son, an Iraq War veteran and Delaware attorney general, died from brain cancer in 2015 aged 46.

As he eulogized Ethel Kennedy, the human rights activist and widow of Sen. Robert F Kennedy, Mr Biden remembered how she got him through a time he “didn’t want to stick around” — referencing the 1972 crash that killed his first wife and daughter and seriously injured his two sons.

His voice broke as he later described how Ms Kennedy supported him after Beau received his cancer diagnosis.