‘A crime’ Senate has not codified Roe v Wade, says congresswoman

It is a "crime" that Roe v Wade has not been codified into the US constitution, representative Judy Chu has said.

In an interview with The Independent, the California Democrat expressed her worry that if the Supreme Court decided to overturn the landmark decision, people from red states would not be able to access abortion care and may travel to blue states.

The senate is the "obstacle" between having Roe vs Wade enshrined into law, Ms Chu said.

