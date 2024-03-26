Watch: Julian Assange’s wife responds to ‘astounding’ High Court ruling

Julian Assange’s wife spoke outside the High Court in London on Tuesday 26 March after judges adjourned their decision over whether the WikiLeaks founder can appeal against his extradition to the United States.

Dame Victoria Sharp and Mr Justice Johnson dismissed most of Mr Assange’s legal arguments but said that unless assurances were given by the US he would be able to bring an appeal on three grounds.

These assurances are that Mr Assange would be protected by and allowed to rely on the First Amendment – which protects freedom of speech in the US, that he is not “prejudiced at trial” due to his nationality, and that the death penalty is not imposed.

The judges said the US authorities had three weeks to give those assurances.

Stella Assange described the ruling as “astounding” as she spoke outside court.