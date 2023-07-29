A Just Stop Oil protester disrupted their own graduation ceremony at Lancaster University, declaring that degrees are “pointless in the wake of the climate crisis.”

The group released footage on Friday, 28 July, of activist Callum, 24, who interrupted their own graduation “because our government won’t listen to the science.”

“Our degrees will mean nothing if our government continues to license new oil and gas,” Just Stop Oil said.

The disruption echoes a similar protest Just Stop Oil staged at the University of Exeter, where a graduate disrupted the ceremony in a climate protest on 17 July.