Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to reporters following her meeting with Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

She emphasized the importance of a two state solution, calling it the “only path” for Israel and Palestine. Harris also mentioned “hopeful movement” in the ceasefire deal.

“I just told Prime Minister Netanyahu it’s time to get this deal done,” she said.

Harris and President Biden had separate meetings with the prime minister.

Earlier this week, Harris gained enough delegate support to secure the Democratic presidential nomination after Biden announced he was ending his bid.