Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:35
‘What a joke’: Keir Starmer slams Boris Johnson’s partygate apology
Labour leader Keir Starmer called Boris Johnson a "joke" after he apologised for breaking Covid rules.
After the prime minister offered his "heartfelt apology," Starmer dismissed his statement as "half-hearted."
"Even now as the latest merely mouthed apology stumbles out of one side of his mouth, a new set of deflections and distortions pour from the other," Starmer said.
A debate will be held on Thursday (21 April) on whether Johnson knowingly misled parliament regarding his knowledge of the Covid rule-breaking.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Up next
01:09:38
Watch live as Johnny Depp defamation case against Amber Heard continues
01:20
Boris Johnson’s Partygate fine no worse than parking ticket, cabinet minister says
00:54
Greenpeace activists write ‘peace, not oil’ on side of Russian ship
00:57
Grant Shapps stars in bizarre ‘Great British Rail Sale’ video as train fares cut
00:27
Easter bunny appears to direct Biden away from Afghanistan question on White House lawn
01:31
Marvel releases new trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
00:26
Russia releases video claiming to show sunken Moskva crew meeting with naval chief
01:58
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share romantic kiss on stage at Invictus Games
00:32
Fox News host brags about deflating colleague’s tyres so he could drive her home
01:09:38
Watch live as Johnny Depp defamation case against Amber Heard continues
00:26
Delta passengers celebrate as crew allows them to ditch masks after Biden mandate axed
00:32
Florida teen goes viral for Stonewall classroom lesson
06:49:00
Watch live as witnesses testify in Johnny Depp defamation case against Amber Heard
00:40
New York police reveal 33 rounds were fired by Brooklyn subway shooter
00:58
Yale student asks Ted Cruz if he would ‘fellate another man’ to end world hunger
00:41
Johnny Depp reacts to allegation he sexually assaulted Amber Heard with a liquor bottle
02:11
Brooklyn residents describe 'heartbreak' after subway shooting injures 28
01:15:28
Watch live as police hold press conference after Brooklyn subway shooting
02:59
Brooklyn subway shooting: At least five shot as explosion rocks morning rush hour
38:47
Watch live as Brooklyn subway shooting rocks Sunset Park neighbourhood
13:08
The War in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
11:44
Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines
13:44
The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines
11:39
What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?
04:55
The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis
07:07
Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?
06:42
How mail-in votes became the key fight in American politics
03:50
What is causing the Australian mouse plague?
00:56
Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announce tragic death of newborn son
00:32
Arsenal: Defeat to Southampton left players feeling ‘really down’, Mikel Arteta says
01:01
Ukrainian refugee, 12, scores winning goal for Shakhtar Donetsk during global peace tour
01:46
West Ham: David Moyes hails players after historic European win vs Lyon
01:30
Man City ‘forgot to play’ against Atletico Madrid in ill-tempered showdown, Guardiola says
00:30
Roma v Bodo/Glimt: Footage emerges of tunnel brawl between coaching staff
00:50
Chelsea: Tuchel ‘disappointed but proud’ after narrow Real Madrid defeat
00:50
Man City left Liverpool ‘alive’ in Premier League title race with draw, says Guardiola
01:00
Liverpool must be 'close to perfection' to win Premier League after Man City draw, says Klopp
01:06
West Ham: David Moyes ‘baffled’ by pitch invader who ruined attack during Lyon draw
00:18
Masters: Tiger Woods caught saying ‘f*** off’ on hot-mic after approach shot
01:01
UFC star Conor McGregor charged with six driving offences
23:18
Watch live as Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin holds a news conference
01:08
Chelsea’s Champions League defence all but over after Real Madrid defeat, says Tuchel
01:15
Holland boss Louis van Gaal reveals he has prostate cancer
00:24
Wrexham fans chant Ryan Reynolds’ name as he watches team win
01:39
Nasa scientist weeps during climate crisis protest: ‘We’ve been trying to warn you’
00:52
Bear fights off pair of dogs to protect her cubs
01:31
Prince William tells Cate Blanchett he remains 'a stubborn optimist' on climate crisis
00:30
Florida: Giant ‘golf ball-sized’ hailstones and strong winds batter state during storm
02:44
New UN report urges rapid action on climate change
00:32
Just Stop Oil protester glues himself to LBC microphone
00:00
Watch live as campaign group ‘Youth for Climate’ stage protest in Paris
01:23
Louisiana: Drone footage shows devastation caused by tornado
01:08
Lampard on the relegation battle
01:00
UFC: Conor McGregor confirms he’s ‘exploring’ the idea of buying Chelsea
01:00
Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner supporting Ukraine and Russia peacetalks
00:24
Christian Eriksen returns to a football game after collapse at Euro cup
00:42
‘It’s not the same’: Mikel Arteta pleads with government not to close football to fans
01:38
Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run
00:34
‘Cristiano lifts everyone’ Solskjaer says on Ronaldo return
00:51
Solskjaer praises Pogba and Fernandes after Manchester United win against Leeds
00:49
Brentford manager Thomas Frank would have been ‘disappointed’ not to beat Arsenal
01:17
Tottenham v Manchester City Premier League preview: Nuno and Guardiola give their thoughts
01:05
Tottenham wait to decide on if Harry Kane will play against Man City
01:03
Brentford v Arsenal Premier League preview: Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank share their thoughts
01:31
Marvel releases new trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
00:32
Coachella: Billie Eilish invites Damon Albarn on stage during headline performance
00:28
Coachella: Dylan Minnette stops Wallows performance to get fan medical assistance
00:23
Coachella: Justin Bieber stuns fans with surprise ‘Peaches’ performance
00:31
Coachella: Harry Styles surprises fans with Shania Twain cameo
01:10
Ellen DeGeneres criticised for scaring Kim Kardashian off show with fake spider
00:36
Ryan Reynolds gifts Rob McElhenney ‘commemorative’ Wrexham urinal for his birthday
00:33
Ice Age animation studio finally lets Scrat get acorn before being closed down
00:52
Dan Stevens calls Boris Johnson a ‘criminal’ who ‘really should resign’ in One Show interview
00:24
Johnny Depp smirks as Amber Heard’s lawyer accuses him of being obsessed with Elon Musk
01:16
‘True feminism’: Emma Watson praised for discussing trans issues in resurfaced interview
00:38
Jason Manford jokes about Will Smith Oscars slap during Olivier Awards monologue
01:27
Ed Sheeran says he now films all songwriting sessions to fight plagiarism claims
01:08
GMB: Richard Madeley criticised for ‘patronising’ questioning of Just Stop Oil protester
01:26
Jada Pinkett Smith admits she never wanted to marry Will in resurfaced clip
01:52
Racing fans dress up for Aintree Ladies Day
00:50
Will Smith warns Jada not to use him for ‘social media clout’ in resurfaced video
00:43
Gemma Collins says Leonardo DiCaprio had her ‘thrown out’ of LA club
00:46
Ricky Gervais mocks claim alopecia is a ‘disability’ as he defends Chris Rock Oscars joke
00:27
‘Where is Will Smith?’: Jimmy Kimmel jokes about slapping Marjorie Taylor Greene
01:04
Ed Sheeran reacts to winning ‘damaging’ Shape of You lawsuit: ‘I’m a human being’
01:00
Dan Walker gets emotional on BBC Breakfast after announcing he is leaving for 5 News
00:50
‘On the money’: Richard Madeley signs off anti-gambling chat with awkward gaffe
01:04
Sam Fender wears Francis Bourgeois’ head camera on stage during Wembley gig
01:24
Footage resurfaces appearing to show 11-year-old Prince at teachers’ strike
00:59
June Brown: Eastenders star best known as Dot Cotton dies at 95
01:50
Look inside the historic train used by Hollywood stars
00:23
Bruno Mars lights up cigarette on stage after winning Record of the Year at Grammys
01:14
Hosting a literary festival in Santa Fe ‘blindingly obvious’ says city’s mayor
01:24
A look around the inside of George RR Martin's bookstore
01:55
Grammys 2022: Five key moments from the awards ceremony
00:31
Tom Parker's Pointless Celebrities episode leaves viewers in tears as he wins jackpot for charity
00:58
Grammy Awards pay tribute to Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins
00:27
Doja Cat nearly misses Grammy win due to ill-timed bathroom break
01:00
Ukraine president Zelensky delivers speech at the Grammys
00:17
BTS member falls during Grammys performance
00:13
Trevor Noah opens Grammys by poking fun at Will Smith Oscars slap
00:35
Mel Gibson’s publicist cuts off live interview after he’s asked about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock
01:29
Andi Peters says ITV won’t let hosts call cash prizes ‘life-changing’ unless it’s over £101,000
00:44
Prince Charles lends Eastenders star his coat after she complains it’s freezing
00:30
Alan Partridge takes a swipe at P&O Ferries' staff sackings on Saturday Night Takeaway
22:15
Religious leader breaks down Ramadan and the meaning behind fasting
01:09
Alison Hammond asks Jonathan Bailey for a Bridgerton sex scene demonstration
01:13
Good Morning Britain’s Laura Tobin gets pranked on April Fool’s Day
01:30
Oscars organisers claim Will Smith refused to leave after Chris Rock slap
00:34
New footage shows Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction to Oscars slap moment
00:32
Will Smith jokingly ‘threatens’ TV host who called Jada beautiful in resurfaced clip
01:05
The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies aged 33
00:26
Footage emerges of Chris Rock's face after slap at the Oscars
00:32
Ed Sheeran picks ‘wrong guitar’ during Ukraine charity concert performance
00:35
Stormzy brings out Ed Sheeran as special guest at O2 concert
00:25
Oscars: Lady Gaga shares touching moment with Liza Minnelli during ceremony
02:33
Encanto is 'gorgeously animated'
02:49
A Very British Scandal is a suitable 'tribute' to Margaret Campbell
02:29
The Tourist has 'a bit of grit to it' and is perfect for the new year
02:42
Emily in Paris lacks 'depth and nuance'
02:17
Ghosts Christmas special is a 'festive' watch for 'all the family'
14:18
Ghosts, Emily in Paris and A Very British Scandal | Binge or Bin episode 18
02:30
The Outsider gets its 'tone just right'
02:24
Landscapers is 'unexpected and fresh'
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
09:29
Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad
10:30
Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone
10:32
Music Box Session #60: Mysie
09:42
Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich
09:45
Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell
09:54
Music Box Session #57: The Snuts
01:12
Leicestershire locals take part in annual tradition of ancient bottle-kicking game
01:58
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share romantic kiss on stage at Invictus Games
01:43
Harry and Meghan enjoy spin in tiny cars as they take on Invictus Games challenge
00:17
Meghan Markle shares loving look with Prince Harry during Invictus Games
01:10
Commonwealth globe unveiled at Tower of London for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
01:37
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at Invictus Games in first European trip since 2020
01:07
Meghan Markle gives her coat to mother holding baby at Invictus Games
01:46
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet with members of Ukrainian army at Invictus Games
01:42
British schoolboy becomes first person in UK to perform backflip in a wheelchair
00:48
‘Pet psychic’ appears on This Morning as dog runs riot in studio
06:22
Wellness experts give their top tips for working from home pain-free
00:53
Baby hare rescued after being pulled from fire in Ukraine
01:56
Celebrity baker Prue Leith educates the nation on digital cookies
00:50
Anne arrives in Papua New Guinea as part of Queen’s jubilee tour
00:57
Britney Spears reveals she is pregnant on Instagram
01:23
British great-grandfather becomes world’s oldest wing walker at 95
00:53
Brood of ducklings waddles through Bromley school to reach lake
00:49
Man ordered to demolish ‘monster mansion’ he built without planning permission
01:08
Shocking moment delivery driver appears to ‘deliberately' run over cat
00:45
Rare ‘miniature kangaroo’ born at Chester Zoo
02:43
Jennifer Lopez shares step-by-step guide to her morning skincare routine
00:28
Creepy video shows Tesla detecting people in empty cemetery
00:59
Woman uses reusable rags as alternative to toilet roll for more sustainable life
00:28
Terrifying hot air balloon crash caught on video as passengers told to ‘hang on’
00:31
Gift bag curator reveals what's inside the guest gift bags for the Grammys
00:38
Hilarious moment naked man walks in on husband’s Zoom call
00:30
Andrea McLean on having to sell her house during career change
00:48
Pink Floyd the flamingo spotted on Texas coast 17 years after zoo escape
00:43
Loch Ness Monster hunter claims he is the first to spot Nessie in 2022
00:30
Robert Irwin appears in police campaign to 'launch elite squad' of animal officers
01:06
Hero passerby rescues elderly man from house fire
00:55
50-tonne sperm whale is escorted out to sea off the coast of Shetland
00:45
Sandhill crane escorts alligator off the Florida golf course
00:31
Queen arrives on arm of Andrew for Prince Philip’s memorial at Westminster Abbey
44:47
Watch live as the Royal Family arrives at Prince Philip’s memorial service
02:06
Prince Philip’s contribution to public life honoured at memorial service
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
02:13
Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time
01:55
AlUla Oasis View Trail
00:58
Stargazing Experience
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
01:05
Economic development cannot come at expense of environment, says Riyadh development CEO
00:58
Eco-friendly Red Sea hotel development will open ‘at the end of 2023’
01:02
Climate change pledges have to be ‘realistic’, says Saudi journalist
00:56
Space technology CEO says Saudi Green Initiative is ‘historical’ event
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21