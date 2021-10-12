Sir Keir Starmer got behind the wheel of an HGV in Greater Manchester as he put his driving skills to the test and crashed a lorry into a fence.

The Labour leader visited the Mantra Learning HGV driver training centre in Middleton and hit out it out at the Government over the shortage of lorry drivers.

During his visit, he got behind one of the big wheels and crashed into a fence with the driving instructor saying ‘you would’ve failed your test’.

