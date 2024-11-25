Keir Starmer issues defiant response to petition calling for general election

Sir Keir Starmer has dismissed an online petition calling for an immediate general election.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning on Monday (25 November), the prime minister brushed off questions about his popularity.

“I remind myself that very many people didn’t vote Labour in the last election,” he told hosts Cat Deeley and Andi Peters.

“That isn’t how our system works. What I focus on is the decisions that I have to make every day.”

Questions have been raised on the legitimacy of the petition’s signatures.