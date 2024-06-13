Sir Keir Starmer made a dig at Nigel Farage as he launched the Labour Party’s general election manifesto in Manchester on Thursday, 13 June.

“If you want politics as pantomime, I hear Clacton is nice this time of year,” Sir Keir added in an apparent reference to the Reform UK leader who is standing in the Essex constituency.

The party leader remarked that there may be some people watching his speech who wondered where the “surprise” or “rabbit out of the hat” in his announcement was, seemingly referring to how the manifesto launch did not contain any announcements beyond what had already set out.