Keir Starmer’s 12-word response to heckler during Labour manifesto launch

Sir Keir Starmer offered a 12-word response to a climate protester who interrupted the Labour Party's general election manifesto launch in Manchester on Thursday, 13 June.

Uncovering a yellow banner showing the words “Youth deserve better”, the young woman said: “You say you are offering change but it is the same old Tory policies. We need better.”

The demonstrator was swiftly removed after they began to shout while the party leader was speaking.

"We gave up on being a party of protest five years ago," Sir Keir responded.