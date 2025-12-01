Actor and comedian Kerry Godliman is the latest celebrity to show their support for The Independent’s SafeCall campaign, saying it will “save lives for years to come”.

The After Life star urged the public to donate to the appeal as momentum builds behind efforts to set up the free, round-the-clock service.

Alongside the charity Missing People, this publication is aiming to raise £165,000 to fund a service designed by young people, for young people, to help reach the 70,000 children who disappear every year in the UK.

Godliman said: “It’s more than a helpline, it’s a promise, a promise that no child or young person will be left to navigate danger alone, there’ll always be someone there to listen and help and guide them to safety.”

Please donate now to The Independent and Missing People’s SafeCall campaign, which aims to raise £165,000 to create a free, nationwide service helping vulnerable children find safety and support.

For advice, support and options if you or someone you love goes missing, text or call the charity Missing People on 116 000. It’s free, confidential and non-judgemental. Or visit www.missingpeople.org.uk/get-help