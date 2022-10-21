Kevin Spacey has been cleared of sexually assaulting fellow actor Anthony Rapp at a party in 1986 after a jury dismissed a US civil lawsuit.

Mr Rapp, now 50, had sought $40m (£36m) in damages after alleging the House of Cards star, now 63, had preyed upon him when he was aged 14 and 26.

After a three week trial, a New York jury concluded on 20 October that Mr Spacey did not molest Mr Rapp.

Mr Spacey was “deeply thankful” to the jury, his lawyer Jennifer Keller said.

