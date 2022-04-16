Kim Jong Un attended a massive parade in Pyongyang celebrating the 110th anniversary of the birth of his state-founding grandfather.

Kim Il Sung’s birthday is the most important national holiday in North Korea, where his family have ruled since 1948.

Thousands marched in a choreographed display of loyalty to the Kim family and the nation’s current leader was seen waving and clapping as he watched from above.

During the parade, a member of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Politburo made a speech praising Kim, saying that North Koreans will “always emerge victorious” under his guidance.

