World leaders arrive at Buckingham Palace reception hosted by King Charles III

World leaders and politicians attended a reception at the invitation of King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, 18 September, on the eve of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Among high-profile attendees were US president Joe Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, first lady Brigitte Macron, and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

The leaders will be among those attending the state funeral on Monday, 19 September.

