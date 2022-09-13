King Charles and Queen Consort meet Northern Ireland’s political leaders

King Charles III and the Queen Consort met with Northern Ireland's political leaders at Hillsborough Castle on Tuesday (13 September) in the first visit by a King to the region in 80 years.

Footage shows Camilla shaking hands with first minister-designate, and Sinn Fein leader, Michelle O’Neill and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, among others.

The speaker of the Stormont Assembly, Sinn Fein's Alex Maskey, offered a message of condolence to the King on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein officials did not take part in Accession Proclamation ceremonies.

Sign up for our newsletters.