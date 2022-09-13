King Charles III gifted tin of truffles by young boy upon arrival in Northern Ireland

King Charles III was presented with a tin of truffles by a young boy who greeted the monarch upon his arrival in Belfast on Tuesday, 13 September.

His Majesty, along with the Queen Consort, will travel to Hillsborough Castle in County Down, Northern Ireland’s only royal residence, for several engagements in the first visit by a King to the province in 80 years.

After a reception at the castle, the royals will attend a service of reflection for the Queen at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast, and are expected to partake in a walkabout in the city.

