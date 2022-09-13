King Charles III shakes hands of well-wishers during Northern Ireland visit

King Charles III shook the hands of well-wishers upon his arrival to Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, 13 September.

After landing in Belfast, the King and the Queen Consort travelled to their royal residence in County Down to meet with members of the public and political leaders.

The speaker of the Stormont Assembly will express a message of condolence to the King for the loss of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland.

His Majesty will then travel back to Belfast for a service of remembrance at St Anne's Cathedral.

Sign up to our newsletters.