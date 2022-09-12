King Charles III arrives at Westminster Hall for first parliamentary address

King Charles III has arrived at Westminster Hall ahead his first parliament visit as sovereign, where MPs expressed their condolences for the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Speakers from both the House of Commons and House of Lords offered their sympathies to the grieving monarch, who then addressed representatives in reply.

Footage shows the the moment the King arrived and took his seat for the presentation of addresses.

The ceremony took place in the oldest part of the parliament buildings in Westminster, which has seen Guy Fawkes’s trial and Henry VIII’s coronation banquet.

