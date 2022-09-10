King’s declaration is published and proclaimed from St James's Palace

King Charles III’s declaration has been published and read from St James’s Palace in London today, 10 September.

His Majesty was proclaimed as sovereign at the accession council this morning, at a ceremony attended by the privy council.

Footage shows the first public reading of the declaration on the balcony overlooking the Friary Court at St James’s Palace, by the Garter King of Arms, accompanied by the Earl Marshal, other Officers of Arms and the Serjeants at Arms.

