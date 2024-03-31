King Charles shakes hands and chats with well-wishers as he leaves Windsor Castle

King Charles III greeted crowds as he departed Windsor Castle following an Easter Sunday church service.

The monarch was seen waving as he stood beside the Queen outside St George’s Chapel earlier in the day, in his most significant public appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer.

He then took time to shake hands and chat with well-wishers who had gathered outside the castle.

The King’s appearance at the annual Easter service will be seen as an effort to reassure the public following the royal family’s double cancer scare.

The Princess of Wales, who announced her own diagnosis just over a week ago, did not attend.