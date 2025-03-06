Triple killer Kyle Clifford's police interview has been released after he was found guilty of raping his former partner during a fatal crossbow and knife attack in July 2024.

The 26-year-old was found guilty on Thursday, 6 March 2025, of raping Louise Hunt, 25, in a “violent, sexual act of spite” after she ended their 18-month relationship.

He had previously admitted to stabbing Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, and killing her daughters Louise and Hannah Hunt in the crossbow attack at the family home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, but denied raping his former partner.

Clifford was tried in his absence at Cambridge Crown Court after refusing to leave his cell at HMP Belmarsh, the court was told.