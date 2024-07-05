Social politics: The best memes to come out of this election

In the beginning, people dubbed this the TikTok election, parties hired young people to spread the word and harness the power of social media to win your vote.

Political parties have pumped time and money into dominating your social feeds with self-made memes.

But who did it best? The Independent’s political correspondent, Archie Mitchell, weighed in on this.

“I think Rishi Sunak won the meme wars, but not in a beneficial way,” Archie said.

“Every single policy they brought out was asking to be meme’d, like National Service and leaving D Day early,” he added.