Paddleboarders appear unfazed by icy conditions in Lake District

Paddleboarders in the Lake District were unfazed by the snow conditions as they took to the water on Tuesday, 16 January.

Canoeists, kayakers and paddleboarders sailed onto Derwentwater lake in Keswick as parts of England were blanketed by snow on Tuesday, with sleet and snow becoming more persistent throughout the day.

Yellow weather warnings are in place for much of Northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, warning of snow and ice.

London and parts of the south are facing cold temperatures, but have yet to see flake fall,