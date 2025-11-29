Woman steals £200 of langoustines from Michelin-star restaurant

A woman was caught on CCTV stealing around £200 of langoustines from outside a Michelin-star restaurant in Chelsea, London.

Elystan Street said their seafood delivery went missing on Wednesday and has appealed for anyone who may have information on the incident to get in touch.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "We are currently investigating a report of a theft from outside a restaurant in Chelsea.

"The suspect stole produce, worth around £200, from outside the restaurant on Elystan Street at around 08:00hrs on Tuesday, 25 November.

"The victim reported to police on Wednesday, 26 November. Enquiries remain ongoing."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 1601 of 26 November.