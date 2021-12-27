The terrifying moment a wild leopard scaled a 10ft gate before running off with a dog between its jaws has been caught on CCTV.

It’s reported the big cat was roaming the residential streets of Chhatarpur, a city in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, when it spotted the pet behind a big green gate.

The leopard then leaps into the courtyard and snatches the helpless dog up in its jaws, dragging it back over the wall to the other side, before disappearing into the darkness.

