A defiant Scouse pensioner held a "Nans against Nazis" sign as a crowd gathered outside a mosque in Liverpool following rumours of a far-right protest there on Friday, 2 August.

Pat, 70, said she began protesting 50 years ago, against the National Front.

Speaking outside the Abdullah Quilliam Mosque, she said: “Someone said to me ‘you’re too old, don’t be doing this’ but as long as they’re here someone’s got to do it.”

It comes as violent disorder spread across the UK this week following misinformation on social media about a stabbing attack on Monday in Southport, Merseyside, in which three children were killed.