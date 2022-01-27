Liz Truss calls £500,000 Australia trip made on government plane 'good use' of public money

Foreign secretary Liz Truss flew by private jet to Australia at a cost of over half a million pounds to the taxpayer, rather than using scheduled flights that would have been faster and far cheaper.

Instead of travelling from London to Sydney on one of the daily Qantas departures, Ms Truss flew aboard the private government Airbus A321.

Asked whether she deemed its deployment a “good use” of public money, she replied: “We have a government plane precisely so that government ministers can travel.”

