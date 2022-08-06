Climate activists shouted “you should be ashamed of yourself” as they disrupted Liz Truss’s speech at the latest Conservative leadership hustings on Friday (5 August).

During her opening remarks at the Winter Garden theatre in Eastbourne, several activists from the youth group Green New Deal Rising stood to heckle Ms Truss about the government’s climate record and her policies.

“Liz Truss, you should be ashamed of yourself,” the first activist shouted, before being removed by security.

A number of other protesters then popped up from their seats to heckle, before being taken away.

