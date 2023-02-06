Liz Truss has clarified her decision to sack Kwasi Kwarteng in the wake of the disastrous mini-budget last year.

The pair’s monetary announcement caused huge issues for the UK economy and played a part in forcing Ms Truss to resign as prime minister after just weeks in the job.

In her first interview since exiting Downing Street, Ms Truss told The Spectator that her decision to dismiss the chancellor - her close political ally - had been “difficult.”

