Liz Truss mistakenly told the Cheltenham hustings she was in Derbyshire, despite the town being located in Gloucestershire.

When asked how she is going to tackle the cost of living crisis, the Tory leadership challenger told Conservative members she wants to concentrate on “lowering taxes”.

Ms Truss then appeared to get her counties mixed up, saying “we need to get on with delivering the small modular nuclear reactors which we produce here in Derbyshire”.

Her claim was still met with a small round of applause from the Cheltenham audience.

