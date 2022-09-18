Protests take place at Scotland Yard following shooting of Chris Kaba

Members of the public protested outside Scotland Yard against the Metropolitan Police, following the shooting of Chris Kaba in Streatham earlier this month.

Chants of “no justice, no peace” and “no racist police” were heard during the demonstration, which remained peaceful.

Those who gathered further protested the handling of the subsequent IOPC investigation into the fatal shooting of the 24-year-old unarmed black man.

The protest happened on the same day King Charles III and Prince William visited the Met Police at the Lambeth HQ.

