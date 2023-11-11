Far-right groups clashed with police in London on the same day that hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered across the capital, calling for a ceasefire in Israel’s war against Hamas.

Expected to be the biggest demonstration in a single day over the Israel-Palestine conflict to date, the pro-Palestine march began at midday, shortly after an Armistice Day service at the Cenotaph.

Ahead of the demonstration, scuffles broke out between police and far-right “counter-protesters” opposing the march in a number of locations across the capital, including in Chinatown and Westminster.

Officers arrested dozens of counter-protesters in Tachbrook Street, Pimlico, “to prevent a breach of the peace” on Saturday afternoon.