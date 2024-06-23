Chris Packham and Emma Thompson join 60,000 climate protesters in London

Dame Emma Thompson and Chris Packham joined an estimated 60,000 protesters in London urging politicians to act to protect the environment.

On Saturday, 23 June, the Restore Nature Now march was attended by more than 350 charities, businesses, and direct action groups, as well as businessman Dale Vince, naturalist Steve Backshall, and former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas.

The march was organised to demand political action to tackle what demonstrators said was a “nature and climate crisis”.

The Springwatch presenter also made a direct plea to Taylor Swift at the protest over her use of a private jet.