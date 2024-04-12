Flowers and tributes dedicated to Sarah Mayhew were laid after her remains were found in a south London park last week.

The 38-year-old's arms, legs, and a head were found in Rowdown Fields in New Addington on 2 April.

They were identified as belonging to Ms Mayhew by her DNA.

Police are searching for Ms Mayhew's torso.

Gemma Watts, 48, and Steven Sansom, 44, were arrested on Saturday and subsequently charged with her murder and preventing her lawful and decent burial.

It is alleged that they killed Ms Mayhew at a residential property before her body was dismembered with power tools.