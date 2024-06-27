Luciano Mercenari’s cousin has issued a plea to Garmin, the maker of a watch his family say he may have been wearing when he went missing while paddleboarding, to be able to access his location data.

The 29-year-old,a skilled paddleboarder and fisherman, left his home in Key Biscayne, Cape Florida, at approximately 5:15pm on Monday, 24 June.

His board and a bag were located around eight to 10 miles off shore between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the US Coast Guard said on Wednesday.

The Independent has reached out to Garmin for comment.