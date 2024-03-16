The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder has issued an update for commuters following the unprecedented closure of the M25 this weekend.

The closure in both directions, which was put in place from 9pm on Friday (15 March) to 6am on Monday (18 March), is to allow for a bridge to be demolished and a new gantry installed.

Reporting live from the M25 today (16 March), Mr Calder said the A245 official diversion route for motorists is expected to cause a “carmageddon” of gridlocked traffic.

He said: “If you are trying to get to Heathrow or Gatwick Airport, go by train.”