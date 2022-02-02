Marjorie Taylor Greene teases presidential run after encouragement from Alex Jones

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said she may consider running for president in the future after conspiracy theorist Alex Jones encouraged her to seek the nation’s highest office.

During an interview on Wednesday advertised as the “most censored broadcast in the world,” Mr Jones told Ms Greene that she would make a good candidate for president.

He told the Georgia Republican that she might have a “better chance at winning than even Trump.”

Mr Jones then pitched a “Greene/DeSantis” ticket who is the preferred candidate for Republicans in 2024.

